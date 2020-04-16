Cuba confirms 48 new positive cases for COVID-19 for a total of 862



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 16 (acn) Cuba confirmed the detection of 48 new positive cases for SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, causing COVID-19, the number of infected people now rises to 862, according to the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym).

646 out of those 862 patients present stable clinical evolution, there have been 27 deaths (3 more yesterday), two evacuees and 171 discharges (20 yesterday); ten are in critical condition and six are seriously ill, states the MINSAP daily report.

It also says that 2,629 patients are admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance, while other 5,960 persons are monitored at home, from the Primary Health Care System.

1,386 cases were studied yesterday, resulting in 48 positive samples. The country accumulates 21,837 samples carried out and 862 positive tests (3.9% of the total made).

All yesterday´s confirmed cases were Cubans; 27 belong to the female gender (56.2%) and 21 to the male gender (43.7%). 47.9% (23) of the positive cases were asymptomatic; the most affected age groups are the one of 40 to 60 years and those over 60 (16 each).