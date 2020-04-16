Diaz-Canel: We will continue defending and perfecting our socialism



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 16 (acn) "We will continue defending and perfecting our socialism," said Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel today, on the occasion of the 59th anniversary of the proclamation of the socialist character of the Cuban Revolution.

The president shared on Twitter a journalistic work published by Granma newspaper under the title "Socialism: Never again a foreign word."

Diaz-Canel also tweeted an idea of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro pronounced on the 40th anniversary of this date, in which he stated: "Without socialism, Cuba, although without intending it, would not have become an example for many people in the world and in the loyal and constant defender of the most just causes ".

In line with the anniversary, the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) noted: "That ability to create, that sacrifice, generosity, brotherhood that reigns today in our people; that is socialism! And that hope, that great hope for tomorrow; that is socialism! And that is why we are socialists!"

The Cuban Parliament recalled that on April 16, 1961, thousands of militiamen, guns raised, ratified the socialist character of the Revolution proclaimed by Fidel Castro in Havana.