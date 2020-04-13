Distribution of Chinese donation started in Cuban hospitals



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 13 (ACN) The distribution in Cuban hospitals of the donation from China to tackle the COVID-19 began last Thursday, ratified in Havana Dr. Rolando Rederos, director of the Medical Supplies Company, in charge of this process, according to Granma newspaper.

This donation includes 2,000 masks and an identical number of disposable protective garments, goggles, pairs of surgical gloves and pairs of isolation shoes, as well as 10,000 surgical masks and 500 infrared thermometers, while from a warehouse in Havana the shipment is distributed to all the provinces.

A donation from the Yutong Company, one of the largest Chinese bus manufacturers, is also distributed. The company gave the Cuban health authorities 10,000 protective suits and 100,000 masks and has a second donation of masks and other sanitary supplies, revealed Zhang Yaowu, general director of Yutong for the American division.

According to Granma, the director explained the company's headquarters in Henan province are preparing five negative pressure ambulances, vehicles with special improvements to help transport and treat patients with infectious diseases safely.

In addition, the Chinese embassy to Havana also donated 200, 000 dollars for the confrontation with COVID-19.

The check was handed over last Monday by Ambassador Chen Xi to Vice Minister of Public Health Luis Fernando Navarro, who thanked the diplomatic mission for its friendly gesture.