Cuba ratifies good health of its personnel in diplomatic missions abroad



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 10 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said Friday that the staff of Cuba's diplomatic representations abroad are in good health and are in constant communication with them.

On Twitter, Rodriguez Parrilla said that all Cuban representations keep the necessary prevention and security measures against COVID-19, a pandemic that already exceeds one million confirmed cases and 80, 000 deaths in the world.

"The information provided this Friday by the minister of foreign affairs is an update of the one provided a month ago, in which he indicated that Cuba was taking the pertinent measures to control the disease in its embassies and consulates.