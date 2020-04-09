Cuba has 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, totaling 515



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 9 (ACN) With the detection of 58 new positive cases of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the number of confirmed cases in Cuba with the COVID-19 climbs to 515, informed this Thursday the Ministry of Public Health, which reported three new deaths and another medical discharge.

Out of the 515 patients diagnosed with the disease, 454 show stable clinical evolution; 15 deaths, two evacuated and 28 discharged, as well as eight patients in critical condition and eight in severe condition.

Among the 58 confirmed cases, 56 are Cubans and two foreigners (Italian and Panamanian). Of the 56 Cubans diagnosed, seven have a source of infection abroad: the United States (4), Haiti (2) and Spain (1), 35 were contacts of confirmed cases, nine were contacts of travelers from abroad, and the source of infection is being investigated for five.