We face a pandemic that demands solidarity and cooperation, Cuban FM says



Havana, April 9 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, called on Thursday for the end of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba, at a time when solidarity and cooperation must prevail to face the new coronavirus pandemic.

On Twitter, the Cuban minister explained that the White House's policy of sanctions against his country is the main hurdle to face the COVID-19 in Cuba, where so far 515 cases have been reported as positive to the disease.

Despite the limitations imposed by the government of Washington against Havana almost 60 years ago, Cuban health professionals are currently facing the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic with 15 internationalist brigades in countries such as Venezuela, Italy, Andorra, Nicaragua, Belize, Suriname and Grenada.

In the Caribbean country, the government and the public health ministry also guarantee all the resources to stop the advance of COVID-19, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of epidemiology of the public health ministry, explained in a press conference.

Given this situation of U.S. restrictions, many international political personalities have joined the request to end the blockade, at a time when the world is fighting against this pandemic, including Michel Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, who recently called for the lifting of economic sanctions on countries like Cuba and Venezuela.