Cuba reports 61 new cases of COVID-19, total 457

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 8 (ACN) Cuban Public Health Minister José Ángel Portal confirmed on Wednesday 61 new positive cases of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, for a total of 457 in the country.Of the 457 patients diagnosed with the disease, 400 show stable clinical evolution, 12 have died, two have been evacuated and 27 have been discharged; 10 patients are in a critical state and six are in a serious condition, according to the official report of the Ministry of Public Health.On April 7, 2020, 1,732 patients were in Cuban hospitals for clinical-epidemiological surveillance. Another 9,414 people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.For COVID-19, 1,187 cases were studied on Tuesday, resulting in 61 positive samples. The country has accumulated 9,410 samples taken and 457 positive ones..Out of the 61 new confirmed cases, 60 are Cuban and one foreigner (Chinese). Of these, five have a source of infection abroad (Panama and Mexico 2 each, Nicaragua 1), 42 were contacts of confirmed cases, 13 contacts of travelers from abroad, and of one the source of infection is still being investigated.