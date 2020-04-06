Chinese aid arrives in Cuba to fight the pandemic



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 6 (ACN) With a batch of masks, infrared thermometers and protective glasses, suits and shoes, the arrival of donations from China to Cuba began, to confront the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the official presentation of the donation, at the headquarters of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), Chen Xi, Chinese Ambassador to Cuba, stressed that the two peoples are brothers and that solidarity will continue, despite the difficult times.

This Sunday the first shipment arrived, with 200 thousand masks, 10 thousand surgical masks, two thousand disposable suits, 500 infrared thermometers, two thousand protective glasses and the same number of pairs of surgical gloves and pairs of isolation shoes.

The lot included 10,000 suits and an identical number of face masks delivered by Yutong, a Chinese automobile transport company with a strong presence in Cuba. In addition, the Beijing embassy in Havana delivered 200,000 dollars to MINSAP for the confrontation with COVID-19.

Ana Teresita González Fraga, First Vice-Minister of Foreign Trade of Cuba, Luis Fernando Navarro, Vice-Minister of Public Health, as well as representatives of Yutong, participated in the emotional event.

As of April 5, 179 countries have reported cases of COVID-19, with 1,174,652 confirmed cases, 64,400 deaths and a lethality of 5.88%.