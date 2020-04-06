Chinese citizens organize donations to support confrontation with COVID-19 in Cuba

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 6 (acn) Chinese citizens who studied in Cuba organize donations and the purchase of medical supplies to contribute to the confrontation with COVID-19 on the Caribbean island, in a gesture of gratitude for the training received in that country.

Chen Ke, who started the charitable campaign, told the Global Times newspaper that since last March 28, 220 people, most of them former fellows in Cuba, joined the initiative which has raised 129,000 yuan ($ 18,193), published Cubadebate website.

We are grateful to Cuba for our education and we hope to repay the generosity of that country, said Ke.

He considers Cuba as his second homeland and praised its prestigious health system and denounced the impediments it suffers to access necessary supplies in the fight against the disease due to sanctions and economic, financial and commercial blockade imposed by United States.

Ke is one of the more than 3,000 young people in central and western China who have benefited from scholarships to study Spanish language and medical sciences in Cuba since 2006.

His concern about the transportation of the donations follows the current obstacles faced by the e-commerce giant Alibaba to deliver a respiratory masks, diagnostic kits and fans to Cuba.

Many voices urge Washington to lift its unilateral measures imposed on Cuba, Venezuela and Iran to guarantee them access to humanitarian aid and the products that their respective peoples need to face COVID-19.