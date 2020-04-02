Cuban personnel involved in MS Braemar's evacuation return home healthy



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 2 (ACN) Those involved in the evacuation of cruise ship passengers from MS Braemar are returning home healthy and with their duty accomplished, after ending this Thursday, the isolation period, Juan Carlos Garcia Granda, Cuban Minister of Tourism, states on Twitter.

We applaud all who participated, and especially the drivers from Transtur, in the evacuation operation," the minister published.

He also expressed that today all the workers who brilliantly planned, organized and carried out such a humanitarian operation should be highlighted.

Our president calls us to solidarity, unity and thinking as a country, here is a real experience, Garcia Granda added.

Since late February, this ship - with five positive SARS CoV-2, which caused the COVID-19 - asked for help from Caribbean countries to dock in their territories, a request that was denied.

On March 16, the Cuban government authorized the maneuver and two days later it docked in national territory, for which all measures were taken for a safe, hospitable and expeditious transfer of the passengers and crew.

In strict compliance with the protocols established by the World Health Organization for this kind of procedure, the cruisers were transferred from the port of Mariel to the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, for their return to the United Kingdom.