Cuba confirms 26 new cases of COVID-19, totaling 212



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) With the confirmation of 26 new positive cases of the coronavirus SARS CoV-2, the number of patients with COVID-19 in Cuba has reached 212, the Ministry of Public Health reported this Wednesday.

Out of the 212 patients, 188 show stable clinical evolution, six have died, one has been evacuated, four are in critical condition and one is serious.

Up to yesterday night, Cuba has admitted 2,742 patients, of which 1,140 are suspects and 193 have been confirmed. Another 26,278 people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.

For COVID-19, 444 cases were studied on Tuesday, resulting in 26 positive samples. The country has registered 2,766 samples and 212 positive ones.

Out of the 26 confirmed cases, 25 are Cubans and one foreigner (Spain). Among the 25 Cubans diagnosed, eight have foreign sources of infection: USA and Mexico (three each), Chile and Spain, (one each), 10 were contacts of confirmed cases and seven were contacts of travellers from abroad.

The world reports 175 (+1) countries with COVID-19 cases up to March 31, with 777,799 confirmed cases (+ 62,139) and 37,272 deaths (+ 3,693) and a fatality rate of 4.79% (+0.1). Reports of transmission in 158 countries (90.2%).

In the Americas, 188,743 confirmed cases were reported, 24.2% of the total number of cases worldwide, with 3,688 deaths and a case fatality rate of 1.95%.