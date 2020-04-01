U.S. blockade against Cuba hinders arrival of medical supplies from China



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) Carlos Miguel Pereira Hernandez, Cuban ambassador to China, denounces the impossibility of the arrival of medical supplies from that Asian nation to Cuba, due to the extraterritorial effects of the Helms-Burton Act.

Pereira Hernandez pointed out that, following the announcement made on Twitter by Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba, of the shipment of two million masks, 400,000 rapid diagnosis kits and 104 ventilators to 24 countries in the region, including Cuba, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic and Peru; on March 24 a publication by the Chinese ambassador to Panama confirmed the imminent arrival in that country of 100,000 masks and 10 diagnostic kits, while his colleague in Havana had confirmed the same.

However, among so much news and announcements, one of those shipments could not reach its final destination, according to a message published in the Granma newspaper, taken from the blog of the Cuban embassy to China.

The carrier, a U.S. company hired to do so, declined at the last minute to do so, arguing that the regulations of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on the destination country (Cuba), which was tightened by the U.S. administration, prevented it from doing so, Pereira Hernandez commented.

He stressed that the noble, enormous and admirable effort made by the founder of Alibaba and the Jack Ma Foundation, which had succeeded in reaching over fifty countries around the world, could not reach Cuban territory, no matter how necessary those resources might be in support of the battle being fought by the small, sieged and blockaded Caribbean island.

The Cuban ambassador thanked Ma for thinking in Cuba and for the efforts he still makes to ensure that his foundation's contribution finally reaches its destination.

Things will always be more difficult for Cuba, that's why every achievement, every small step forward, becomes a gigantic triumph against the evils, Pereira Hernandez concluded.