Cuba extends its hand in solidarity to aircraft in humanitarian flight

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 31 (ACN) In another altruistic action, Cuba extended its hand in solidarity to the Boeing 767 aircraft of the Condor airline, in view of the refusal of other airports in the Caribbean region to refuel.

Miguel Peña Peña, director of the Frank País International Airport, in the province of Holguín, confirmed to the ACN that the Cuban aeronautical authority authorized the aforementioned aircraft to carry out this procedure at the Holguín facility.

Since it was not possible to complete the refueling at other airports in the region, the Cuban aeronautical authority authorized aircraft #Boeing767 #aerolineCondor to do so at Holguín International Airport. This aircraft was flying on a humanitarian mission, the Cuban Civil Aviation Institute confirmed on Twitter.

This plane was carrying out a flight with a humanitarian mission to repatriate 221 passengers from Managua, Nicaragua, to Frankfort, Germany.

The workers of the Frank País International Airport, complying with all the protection measures and with the professionalism that characterizes them, attended to the flight and it continued its safe course to its destination.

Thus, this necessary action was carried out without setbacks, in what was another demonstration of the human sensitivity of the Cuban Government and people, in times of the COVID-19 pandemic.