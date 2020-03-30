Cuban FM criticizes US opportunistic response to COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 30 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez described the U.S. government's response to the pandemic unleashed by the new SARS CoV-2 coronavirus as politically calculated and opportunistic. HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 30 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez described the U.S. government's response to the pandemic unleashed by the new SARS CoV-2 coronavirus as politically calculated and opportunistic.

In his official Twitter account, minister Rodriguez said that an objective observation of the sequence of pronouncements and actions of the U.S. government shows that this has been its response to the COVID-19 and added: "With the election in mind, the country is today the epicenter and threatens millions.

The solidarity of Cuba, poor and besieged almost to the point of asphyxiation by the United States, contrasts with the irrational and always selfish stance of the Empire, but it has not hesitated to send medical brigades to countries in the Caribbean and even further afield, such as the Principality of Andorra, which have requested its help in combating the pandemic, which already affects almost all nations.

In view of the threat posed to all by COVID-19, solidarity is an indispensable principle. #CubaSalvaVidas, tweeted Rodríguez about the arrival in Andorra of a group of Cuban health specialists belonging to the Henry Reeve Contingent, specialized in disaster situations and serious epidemics, such as Ebola itself, in Africa.

Thus, there are 15 countries -mainly in the Caribbean- that already count on Cuban cooperation to face this health emergency, which every day increases the number of infected people, with a preliminary balance of more than 30 thousand deaths.