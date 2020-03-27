Cuba has 80 positive cases of COVID-19, all imported





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 27 (acn) The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported today 13 new positive cases for SARS CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, for a total of 80 in the country, as well as three medical discharges.

Out of the patients diagnosed with the disease, 70 present stable clinical evolution, two deceased, four medical discharges and one evacuee are reported; one patient is in critical condition and two are in serious condition, details the daily report of the aforementioned ministry.

1,851 patients are admitted for clinical-epidemiological surveillance in the isolation and care centers created for this purpose; 136 of them are foreigners and 1,715 Cubans; another 34,216 people are monitored in their homes from the Primary Health Care.

So far, 173 countries with COVID-19 cases are reported, with 467,710 confirmed cases and 20,947 deaths, for a case fatality of 4.48%; 125 countries have reported local transmission.



In the Americas region, 81,083 confirmed cases are reported, which represents 17.34% of the total cases reported in the world, with 1225 deaths for a lethality of 1.51%.