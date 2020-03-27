Cuban ministers report live on TV how the country faces the COVID-19

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 26 (ACN) As it has become a normal practice, several Cuban Ministers made a report on the implementation of government measures in health, economy and work and social security, to face the expansion of COVID-19 in the primetime TV show Roundtable.

Ángel Portal Miranda, Minister of Public Health, Meisi Bolaños, Minister of Finance and Prices, and Marta Elena Feitó, Minister of Labor and Social Security, made a detailed report on each of their sectors.

Portal Miranda stressed that in response to the World Health Organization's call for solidarity, Cuba has sent 11 brigades of doctors to as many countries to support their fight against the new coronavirus, even though the U.S. government is dedicated to defaming this gesture.

He added that Cuba's plan of confrontation has received the support of all sectors and the population, and is constantly being improved by observing the best international experiences and feedback with the people.

The other ministers explained the Cuban people how their respective ministries are implementing the measures planned to tackle the spread of the COVID-19 in the island.