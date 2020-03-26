Cuba´s Deputy PM highlights value of collaboration and solidarity





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 26 (acn) Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes, Cuba´s Deputy Prime Minister, highlighted the importance of cooperation and solidarity to overcome the crisis that affects humanity.



The historic leader of the Revolution wrote on Twitter: It is time for all governments to realize that the planet is for everyone equally and to assume solidarity collaboration to overcome the crisis, otherwise, the price will be very high. No to wars, no to the hegemony of the powerful. Long live brotherhood among peoples!



Valdes also retweeted parts of the speech by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez at the First Extraordinary Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Health of the Association of Caribbean States on COVID-19, where he pointed out that the rapid spread of the disease requires uniting wills to develop joint actions of cooperation that allow facing COVID-19, to which all human beings are exposed to.



"We will also have to face devastating and lasting effects in the economic and social sphere once the pandemic has been overcome. We know that we are on the way to a deep international economic recession or depression, and that countries in the South will suffer its consequences with severe impact, "said Rodriguez, who added Cuba's willingness and solidarity resources to cooperate with the governments of the region and other parts of the world.