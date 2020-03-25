Cuba confirms nine positive cases to COVID-19, totaling 57

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 25 (ACN) At the end of March 24, nine new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Cuba, totalling 57 in the country, the Ministry of Public Health reported this Wednesday.

A 48-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Mariel municipality, Artemisa province. He arrived in the country on March 12 from Miami, United States of America. He went to his respective health area on March 22 for presenting flu-like symptoms. He was identified as a suspicious case and referred to the Hospital ¨Luis Diaz Soto¨, where he remains isolated with satisfactory progress so far.

A 32-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Consolacion del Sur municipality, Pinar del Rio province. She arrived in the country on March 8 from Mexico. On the 22 she visits the health service where she was identified as a suspicious case and referred to the hospital ¨Leon Cuervo Rubio¨. She remains isolated with satisfactory progress to date.

A 55-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Arroyo Naranjo municipality, Havana province. He arrived in the country on March 16 from Ecuador. On March 22, he went directly to the "Pedro Kouri" Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK) because he had flu-like symptoms, and was identified as a suspect and admitted to that institution. He remains in isolation with satisfactory progress so far.

A 51-year-old Colombian citizen, permanent resident in Arroyo Naranjo municipality, Havana province. He arrived in the country on March 16 from Ecuador. On March 22, she went directly to the IPK for presenting flu-like symptoms. She was identified as a suspect and admitted to the institution. She remains isolated with satisfactory progress so far.

A 44-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Matanzas municipality, province of the same name. She is the contact of the confirmed case whose source of infection was a group of Italians. She started with symptoms on the evening of March 20. On the 21st, during the follow-up of her family doctor, she was detected with respiratory symptoms and referred to the "Mario Muñoz Monroy" Hospital, where she was admitted. She remains isolated with satisfactory progress so far.

A 72 year-old French citizen. He arrived in the country on March 13 from France. He started with symptoms on March 19th. He went to the office of the hotel "Arenas Doradas" on the 20t with respiratory symptoms. He was identified as a suspicious case and referred to the "Mario Muñoz Monroy" Hospital, where he was admitted. He remains isolated with satisfactory evolution so far.

A 34-year-old Croatian citizen. She arrived in the country on March 12 from Germany. She started with symptoms on the 19. She went to the International Clinic in Cienfuegos on the 20 after being identified by the owner of the hostal where she was staying. She was identified as a suspicious case and referred to the "Mario Muñoz Monroy" Hospital, where she was admitted. She remains isolated with satisfactory progress so far.

A 38 year-old French citizen. She arrived in the country on March 9 from Paris, France. She started with symptoms on the 17. On the 18 she went to the International Clinic in Cayo Coco for presenting respiratory symptoms. She was identified as a suspicious case and was admitted to the institution. She was transferred to the Hospital "Octavio de la Concepcion y de la Pedraja", in Camaguey province. She remains isolated with satisfactory evolution so far.

A 78-year-old Cuban citizen residing in Sancti Spíritus municipality, in the province of the same name. She arrived in the country on March 20 from Madrid, Spain. She started with symptoms on the 20 at night. On the 21, during the visit made by the family doctor, she was detected with symptoms and referred to the isolation centre at Faustino Perez Hospital. She is currently in the Manuel "Piti" Fajardo Hospital in Villa Clara province and is in isolation with satisfactory progress so far.

Out of the 57 patients diagnosed with the disease so far, 54 have been admitted, two of which are reported to be in critical condition. Medical teams of specialists in intensive care units and a group of experts from the Ministry of Public Health are providing permanent care and monitoring.

The 71-year-old Italian patient, admitted to the Fermin Valdes Dominguez Hospital in Holguin, has a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which was reported to be serious in previous days. The rest of the patients present a stable clinical evolution.

In Cuba, 1,479 patients have been admitted for clinical and epidemiological surveillance in the isolation and care centres created for this purpose; 116 of them are foreigners and 1,363 are Cubans. Another 36,526 people are monitored in their homes by Primary Health Care. So far, 738 samples have been taken to detect COVID-19, of which 57 cases have been positive so far.

In the Region of the Americas, 34 countries and 12 overseas territories are affected. There have been 54,313 confirmed cases and 700 deaths.