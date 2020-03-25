U.S. government urges nations to reject medical aid from Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 25 (ACN) The U.S. government, through its embassy in Havana, has pressured the countries that currently receive Cuban medical aid to stop the spread of COVID-19, to reject that contribution.

In its official Twitter, the U.S. diplomatic headquarters in this capital said that Cuban medical contributions in the countries affected by the new coronavirus have the only goal of "recovering the money lost by countries that abandoned this abusive program.

In that sense, they also accuse the Cuban government of "withholding most of the salary of doctors and nurses in international medical missions, exposing them to terrible working conditions.

The message from the U.S. embassy, which has deserved numerous expressions of repudiation on social media, occurs when the island participates in the confrontation with COVID-19 in China, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Suriname, Grenada, Jamaica, Belize and Italy.

Contrary to this position of the Trump's government, several world leaders, former presidents and international personalities recognize the selfless work of Cuban professionals, who offer their solidary and disinterested help wherever they are needed.

Once again, the White House attacks the Cuban health professionals, who in half a century of history have carried out missions in 164 countries in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, the Middle East and Asia, totaling more than 400,000 collaborators.

Since mid 2019, Washington has stepped up its campaign to discredit the Cuban doctors, who were forced to leave their posts in countries like Bolivia, Brazil and Ecuador, whose right-wing governments and supporters of President Trump have accused the Cubans of instigating and fostering the social protests that these countries are facing.