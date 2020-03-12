Cuban FM calls US the main violator of human rights



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla called the U.S. government the main violator of human rights, referring to the report presented by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, where he launched fake accusations against Cuba, Venezuela, China and Iran.



On Twitter, Rodriguez Parrilla said that the statement released by Pompeo today in Washington lacks credibility, since it only denounces those nations whose people and governments refuse to become puppets subordinate to the White House.

The head of the Cuban diplomacy reiterated that Donald Trump's government only seeks to choke the Cuban economy, with the objective of imposing an administration that responds to its interests, not to protect the human rights of the Cuban people, as he intends to make the international community believe.

Pompeo in his annual report described Cuba's presidency as an "authoritarian regime" led by president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and referred to the adoption of a new constitution on February 24th 2020 in “a coercive referendum arranged by the violent repression of the government," Telesur reported.

With these comments, Pompeo once again misrepresents the current political situation in the Caribbean nation and once again makes it clear that the greatest violation of human rights suffered by the Cuban people is the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States almost six decades ago.