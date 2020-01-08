España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Wednesday 08 de January de 2020 05:02 pm
Cuba in 2019: highest temperature since 1951

Cuba in 2019: highest temperature since 1951

Cuba in 2019: highest temperature since 1951HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 8 (ACN) In 2019, the average annual temperature in Cuba was the highest since 1951 with a value of 1.1 degrees Celsius above the average for the period 1961-1990, the Institute of Meteorology announced.

According to the specialists at the Climate Center of the above referred Institute, the hottest months were June, July, August and September, with average temperatures above 28 degrees.
They also stated that there were 33 records of absolute maximum temperatures, the most remarkable being 39.1 degrees Celsius in Veguitas, in the eastern province of Granma.
In Punta del Este, Isle of Youth, the monthly record of absolute maximum was also broken in February, June, August, September and October.
It should also be mentioned that only 17 cold fronts affected the national territory, a value below the registered average.
Cuba was not hit by tropical cyclones last year either, but it was punished by a powerful tornado in Havana, apart from suffering from storms during spring and summer, as well as heavy local rains, hailstorms, windstorms and some sea storms not far from the coast.

