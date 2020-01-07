Cuban FM highlights strengthening of ties with Cubans abroad

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 7 (ACN) - Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez said today on social media that the increase in the number of visits from Cubans living abroad in 2019 is a sign of the strengthening of ties with this community.



He wrote on Twitter: 623,831 visits from Cubans living abroad to our country in 2019, out of which 552,816 from the US, despite the tightening of the blockade and the restrictions imposed by the government of Donald Trump to travel to Cuba.

In a meeting last September at the Cuban mission to the United Nations, Rodriguez pointed out that these links are strengthened in many fields, even in midst of the aggressive escalation of the United States against Cuba.

The head of Cuban diplomacy highlighted the growing ties between Cubans inside and abroad and the increase in travel by those living overseas, and especially the consolidation of the country as a safe tourist destination.