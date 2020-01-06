Díaz-Canel: He who sullies his deepest roots does not deserve to be called Cuban

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 4 (ACN) Cuban government authorities called on social media to respect the heroes and martyrs of the country's history, examples of the resistance and courage of the Cuban people, in response to some acts of vandalism against the figure of the National Hero José Martí, carried out in recent days in Havana.



In that sense, the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, shared on his Twitter profile the article "He who sullies his deepest roots does not deserve to be called Cuban", published in Cubadebate, which highlights the Cuban Apostle as a symbol of the nation.

For its part, also in Twitter, the Cuban Presidency quotes the National Hero: "It is not of Cubans, nor will it ever be, to get into the blood up to the waist and stir up, with a bundle of dead children, the crimes of the world: nor is it of Cubans to live, like the jackal in the cage, spinning with hate!

Likewise, the article in Cubadebate refers to the regrettable fact that this type of vandalism against busts of José Martí is intended to destroy what his figure and his work represent.

From Facebook and other sites, numerous intellectuals, personalities and dignified Cubans described the actions as unacceptable and were outraged, while the Finlay Institute, a scientific center dedicated to the research and production of vaccines, published on its official Twitter profile: "#JoseMartí left his mark on all of us, even in the way we do today #Science in #Cuba. Our way of doing has its humanistic, ethical and transformative sense. His thinking is universal. #? We are the continuation of the Master.

Regarding Martí's meaning for Cubans, Granma newspaper published: "We are the resolute people who fight and found together with him with a bare heart: 'Life must be daily, movable, useful; and the first duty of a man of these days is to be a man of his time.