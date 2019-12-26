Cambodia reiterates its rejection of the US blockade against Cuba

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 26 (ACN) - Cambodia considers it a moral principle to accompany Cuba in its noble struggle to end the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on the Caribbean island for almost six decades.



This is the position expressed by Nin Saphon, president of the Parliamentary Group of Friendship with Cuba in that Southeast Asian nation, during a meeting at the Parliament's headquarters with the Cuban ambassador, Liurka Rodriguez.

Saphon highlighted the historical friendship ties between both countries and Cuba's precious contributions to the development and training of human resources in Cambodian land.

The legislator recalled her visit to Havana in early November, where she participated in the Anti-imperialist Meeting of Solidarity, for Democracy and against Neoliberalism, which Final Statement expressed the will of more than a thousand attendees.

For her part, the Cuban ambassador thanked Cambodia for its unchanging support to her country's cause and acknowledged the participation of members of the parliamentary group in the different regional solidarity meetings with Cuba.

Rodriguez expressed the wish that the parliamentary bonds between both nations increase, as in the rest of the fields, in view of the celebration in 2020 of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Havana and Nom Pen.