World leaders congratulate the new Cuban PM

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 23 (ACN) The appointment last Saturday of Manuel Marrero Cruz as Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba has aroused congratulatory messages from different parts of the world.



Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang congratulated his Cuban counterpart and expressed the potential to take benefit of the six decades of good relations to carry out projects that will help both people, Cuban Foreign Ministry tweeted today.

Similarly, the head of the Russian Government, Dmitry Medvedev, congratulated the new Cuban PM, according to a statement issued by the Executive of that Eurasian nation.

In a telegram sent to Marrero Cruz, Medvedev stressed that "Russia and Cuba have friendly and cooperative relations" and confirmed his willingness to work at the government level to strengthen bilateral relations and foster new encouraging initiatives in all areas.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Luali Akeik, Prime Minister of the Saharawi Republic, congratulated Manuel Marrero Cruz on the occasion of his appointment and expressed his best wishes in his new mission as head of government of the sister nation of Cuba and thanked this country for its firm commitment to the just cause of the Saharawi people.

Marrero Cruz, who was working as Minister of Tourism, was appointed on December 21 by the National Assembly of the People's Power of Cuba (Parliament) to the post of Prime Minister, thus becoming head of government for the next five years.

The PM is responsible for reporting and informing the Parliament and the President of the Republic of his management and that of the Council of Ministers, and has the power to convoke and direct the sessions of the Cabinet or its Executive Committee.