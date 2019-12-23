Manuel Marrero appointed Prime Minister of Cuba

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 21 (ACN) Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) appointed this Saturday Manuel Marrero Cruz as Prime Minister, a position that the new Constitution of the Republic reintroduces into the system of government.



In the presence of Army General Raul Castro Ruz, first secretary of the Cuban Communist Party, the deputies meeting during the IV ordinary session of the IX legislature approved the proposal of the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, to occupy this important seat.

Marrero Cruz had been Minister of Tourism for almost 16 years; he was an architect, an investor in the Gaviota Group, head of the technical investment group, assistant director and general manager of the Hotel Río de Luna and then sub-delegate of Gaviota for the eastern provinces.

Díaz-Canel pointed out that Marrero Cruz has been characterized by his modesty, work capacity and has led in an outstanding way the development of tourism in the country.

The Prime Minister is the head of government, appointed by Parliament on the proposal of the President of the Republic, for a period of five years, and to be elected he must have the favorable vote of an absolute majority of deputies.

He is accountable to the ANPP and the President of the country, to whom he reports and informs them of his management, that of the Council of Ministers or its Executive Committee, on the occasions indicated, as established by the Cuban Constitution.

He must be a deputy, have reached the age of 35, enjoy full civil and political rights, be a Cuban citizen by birth and have no other citizenship.

He or she must call and direct the sessions of the Council of Ministers or its Executive Committee, as well as assume, exceptionally and temporarily, the direction of any body of the Central State Administration.

The Prime Minister may request the President of the Republic to ask the relevant bodies to replace the members of the Council of Ministers and, in each case, propose the corresponding replacements.

In addition, he is responsible for controlling the work of the heads of the agencies of the central State administration, issuing instructions to the provincial governors and monitoring their execution.

Exceptionally, it may take decisions on executive-administrative matters within the competence of the Council of Ministers, when the urgency of the situation or the issue to be resolved so requires, subsequently informing that body or its Executive Committee, as provided for in the Constitution of the Republic.

It shall be within its powers to appoint or replace the directors and officials, in accordance with the powers conferred on it by law.

The ordinary session of the ANPP shall also appoint the Deputy Prime Ministers, the Secretary and other members of the Council of Ministers, and submit two new laws for approval, all in accordance with the transitional provisions of the Constitution of the Republic.