Cuba and US can live together despite differences, Cuban FM asserts

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 18 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, told the press today that it has been demonstrated that Cuba and US governments can live together within their differences.



What is clear," he said, "is that in the same way that we are not intimidated by any kind of threat, we would not accept any diplomatic blackmail.

Some years ago there was a long way to normalization of relations between the two governments, despite the enormous and deep differences between imperialism and the Revolution; but the main element of relations is determined by the brutal application of a genocidal blockade, which has never been lifted, he added.

Rodriguez Parrilla also pointed out that the U.S. administration is undertaking a campaign against Cuban medical cooperation in different latitudes, which constitutes a hateful act that deprives tens of thousands of people of access to these services.

The world recognizes the Cuban Revolution plays a special role in its symbolism, its capacity for political influence, its firmness, its ethical attitude, to the point that the U.S. is forced to blame it for all the evils, he remarked.

No one can underestimate the people, nor the importance of what has happened in recent decades in Latin America and the Caribbean should be taken into account the power of denunciation, the truth and that is what is being seen in the streets of South America today: young students in social protest, Cuban diplomat continued.

There is a complex international situation where there is an irreversible progressive tendency, and the Cuban Revolution has had and will continue to have a significance beyond the borders of the country, Rodriguez Parrilla affirmed.

The world is inevitably moving towards a more multilateral system of international relations, in the face of the attempt by the United States to impose a unilateral, supremacist order, which history has already taken out of the picture, he concluded.