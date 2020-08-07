Russia awards Cuban leaders



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 7 (ACN) The first vice president of the State Duma (Lower House of the Russian Parliament), Ivan Melnikov, awarded the outgoing Cuban ambassador to that country, Gerardo Peñalver, with the commemorative medals for the 75th anniversary of the victory against fascism, for the main Cuban leaders, Cubaminrex reported Friday.



On behalf of the Presidium of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CCPCFR by its Spanish acronym), Melnikov, its first vice-president, presented the diplomat with the distinctions awarded to the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), General of the Army Raul Castro Ruz, and to the President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel.

The medals will also be given to the second secretary of the Central Committee of the PCC, Jose Ramon Machado Ventura; the President of the National Assembly of People's Power (Cuban parliament), Esteban Lazo, and the Cuban PM, Manuel Marrero.

The distinction recognizes the contributions made by these personalities to the historic friendship between both nations and parties.

The Cuban ambassador thanked the main leaders for the recognition with such a significant medal, and underlined the unbreakable bonds existing between the two countries, expressed with permanent mutual support, and with the invariable rejection of Russian communist party to the US blockade against Cuba.

Melnikov was accompanied by the vice-president of the party Dimitri Novikov and the head of its international department, Mars Zabirov.

On the Cuban side, the ambassador was accompanied by the second head of the Cuban mission to that Eurasian nation, Marcos Felix Lazo.