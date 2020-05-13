Vietnamese company donates rice to Cuban doctors dealing with COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, May 13 (ACN) The Vietnamese corporation Viglacera, through its subsidiary in Cuba ViMariel S.A., donated Wednesday 100 tons of rice to the doctors and health personnel of the Caribbean country dedicated to fighting the COVID-19.

According to Prensa Latina, the donation was symbolically handed over by Viglacera's deputy director general, Tran Ngoc Anh, to the Cuban ambassador to Hanoi, Lianys Torres, who agreed that the gesture reaffirms the brotherly relations between the two countries and people.

In the midst of tightening sanctions and pressure from the United States, Cuban doctors and health workers are helping other countries deal with the epidemic and we deeply appreciate that spirit and example, said who is also president of the ViMariel Board of Directors.

We believe that under the wise leadership of your government, the Cuban people will overcome the difficulties and also defeat COVID-19, he remarked.

In thanking the gesture, Torres indicated that the doctors, nurses, technicians and all the health personnel in Cuba are the heroes of these days and that is why it has so much meaning to send the donation to the health system.

The pandemic has shown that solidarity is the formula for solving the most pressing problems of mankind, and Vietnam, in particular, is once again extending its sister hand to Cuba in the most complex hours, the ambassador added.

She recalled that a few days ago the Communist Party, the State and the people of that Asian nation donated 5,000 tons of rice to Cuba, and that through the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association, hundreds of Vietnamese graduates from Cuban universities collected more than 66,000 dollars for the same goal.

Our countries, she stressed, have shown what can be achieved when authorities and institutions focus on protecting the people above all else.