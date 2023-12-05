Cuba Welcomes New Colombian Round of Peace Talks





Havana, Dec 4 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez welcomed the 5th Round of Talks between the Colombian Government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) rebel group, hosted by Mexico.



On his X account, the foreign minister reiterated that Cuba is participating as guarantor country in the Colombian peace process and will keep at the service of the parties involved to keep with its contribution.



The new round of peace talks will be accompanied by representatives of Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, Norway and Venezuela as guarantor countries, according to the High Commissioner for Peace, who added that the Special Representative of the UN General Secretary in Colombia and of the Colombian Episcopal Conference will also be accompanying the talks.



The 4th Round of Peace Talks between the Colombian Government and the ELN guerrillas concluded in September in Caracas Venezuela.