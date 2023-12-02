Diaz-Canel held talks with United Nations Secretary General





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 1 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, held talks today with Antonio Guterrez, Secretary General of the United Nations, in the context of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP-28) taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).



On X, the President of the Republic informed that during the meeting, he ratified to the UN representative the commitment of Cuba to make progress on priority issues for developing countries, and pointed out that despite being the countries that contribute the least to climate change, they suffer exponentially from its effects.



Cuban head of state is leading the delegation attending the COP-28 and the Summit of Leaders of the Group of 77 and China in the UAE, which will also discuss climate change.



During the day, Diaz-Canel spoke at the World Summit on Climate Action in the context of COP-28, where he called for serious and ambitious commitments and the transformation of unsustainable production and consumption patterns that endanger life on the planet.