Cuba Calls to Strengthen Inclusive Cooperation in Iberoamerica





Havana, Nov 28 (ACN) Cuba called to strengthen inclusive cooperation in Iberoamerica amidst growing global challenges, during the Ministerial Meeting of the Iberoamerican Conference, a cooperation currently mechanism chaired by Ecuador.



The Cuban delegation to the meeting, held virtually on Tuesday, was headed by deputy foreign minister Josefina Vidal, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



In her remarks at the Conference, Vidal thanked the unanimous support given by Iberoamerica to Cuba’s claim for the lifting of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade and the inclusion of the island on the unilateral US list of states sponsors of terrorism.



Addressing the current climate crisis and the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Vidal affirmed Cuba’s commitment to the defense of the positions of South countries.



The Cuban government official recalled the call by Cuba, as pro-tempore Chair of the Group of 77 plus China, to hold a Summit of leaders on December 2nd in the context of COP 28. This meeting will contribute to the highest-level debates of priority issues and will also help coordinate positions towards the climate conference.



The G-77 alliance will submit an ad-hoc statement on climate change at the COP 28 resulting from the leaders’ summit as a contribution of Iberoamerica, stressing the need for developed countries to provide financial assistance so that developing nations face climate change.