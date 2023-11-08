Cuban and Belizean Foreign Ministers Hold Talks

Havana, Nov 7 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and Belize’s Minister for Foreign Relations, Trade and Immigration Eamon Courtenay held talks on Tuesday at Havana’s International Trade Fair.
The two government officials addressed issues of bilateral and regional interest, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website.
Cuba and Belize marked the 28th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations on July 15.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio