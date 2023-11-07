Cuba denounces escalation of violence against civilians in Palestine





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 6 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, denounced today the horror experienced by the Palestinian people, with the escalation of violence against the civilian population by Israel.



On X, Cuban leader condemned the suffering of children, in what he described as a holocaust perpetrated by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.



"Those who oppose the cessation of violence will have to assume responsibility for so many deaths," Diaz-Canel added on the social network.



Jose Angel Portal, head of the public health ministry, emphasized that the international community must unite in the struggle for justice and peace.



In a message published on the organization's website, the minister stated that as of November 3, 2,326 women and 3,760 children and adolescents had lost their lives in this new wave of violence. He warned that because of the bombings and the destruction of medical infrastructures, 420 children are killed or wounded every day, and the population is left without adequate access to maternal, neonatal and child health services.



Havana's position, expressed in statements regarding the escalation of violence between Israel and Palestine, is to reject the deaths of civilians and innocent people of all parties involved in this conflict, regardless of ethnicity, nationality or religious faith.



The statement of the Cuban foreign ministry calls for an end to the warmongering rhetoric and reaffirms its support for a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on the creation of two states, allowing the exercise of the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people and the creation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state within the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and also guaranteeing the right of return of the refugees.