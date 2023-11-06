Chinese president and Cuban PM to expand cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 6 (ACN) Xi Jinping, President of China, expressed today when receiving Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, the desire that his official visit to the Asian nation will allow the expansion of bilateral cooperation to new areas.



According to Prensa Latina, the Chinese head of state stressed that Marrero is the only head of government of a Latin American country to be invited to the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which shows the great importance Beijing places on bilateral ties.



In a conversation at the Great Hall of the People, Xi Jinping also congratulated Cuba on the holding of the Group of 77 and China Summit, and highlighted the island's contributions to deepening cooperation and solidarity among developing countries.



For his part, Marrero conveyed fraternal greetings from Army General Raul Castro and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, and thanked for the invitation to the CIIE, which opened on Sunday in the city of Shanghai.



He stressed that Cuba's participation in this event is a success because the exchange between businessmen of the two nations and the form of specific agreements for the benefit of both countries was achieved.



"Throughout 63 years of deep relations that we have had, our countries continue to build very solid ties," he said, and noted that Cuba and China, with similar challenges, must unite in the construction of a prosperous socialism, given the complex international scenario, and in the face of the U.S. empire determined to impose its hegemony.



The visit of Marrero Cruz, which began last Thursday, will last until November 9, and includes exchanges with the main political and governmental authorities.