Cuba Welcomes UN Resolution on Palestine





Havana, Oct 27 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister praised the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of a resolution on Palestine presented by the Arab Group and other countries, including Cuba.



The resolution urges an immediate and lasting humanitarian truce which leads to a ceasefire and the urgent establishment of mechanisms protecting the civil population. It also demands to respect international law, rejects forced displacement of civilians, and calls for the shipment of urgent humanitarian assistance.



On his X account the Cuban Minister said that Israel and its major accomplice, the United States, cannot ignore the claim of the international community expressed in the adopted resolution to stop the barbarism against Palestine.

The UN General Assembly passed the resolution on Palestine on Friday presented by Jordan, with 120 votes in favor, 14 against and 45 abstentions.



This has been the first resolution approved by the UN after four previous drafts resolutions were not passed at the Security Council since the current escalation of violence broke out in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on October 7.