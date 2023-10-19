Cuba to host International Meeting about globalization and development issues





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 18 (ACN) A critical analysis of the prevailing trends in and changes to today’s world economy will be the main goal of the 14th International Meeting of Economists on Globalization and Development Issues, to be held in this city on November 14 to 17.



The academic event will also address the ongoing changes in the system of international economic relations in order to assess their impact on the prospects of economic development based on sustainability and social inclusion.



Convened by the National Association of Cuban Economists and Accountants (ANEC) and the Association of Latin American and Caribbean Economists (AEALC), this 14th Meeting will be useful to understand the challenges facing developing nations through updated analyses of the main transformations under way in the global economy and the current forms of operation of international economic relations.