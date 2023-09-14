Uganda Vice-President to Participate at Havana G-77 Summit





Havana, Sept 13 (ACN) Uganda’s Vice-president Jessica Alupo is in Cuba to participate at the Summit of the Group of 77 plus China to run September 15 and 16 in Havana.



The visitor and her delegation were welcomed by Cuban Agriculture Minister Ydael Perez at Havana’s Jose Marti international airport.



The Summit will be held under the theme “Current Challenges to Development: the role of Science, Technology and Innovation.”



Cuba, pro-tempore chair of the G-77 plus China alliance, hosts the event under the duty and moral obligation to contribute to the international debate, particularly among South countries, said Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez in a press conference on Wednesday.



The summit will adopt a final declaration containing demands and new approaches in tune with actions to improve bilateral cooperation among South countries in the areas of science, technology and innovation.