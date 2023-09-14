G77+China Summit will have large popular participation





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 13 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said today at a press conference that the G77+China Summit, to be held on Friday and Saturday in this city, will be austere but enjoy a marked presence of Cuban culture and the people of Cuba, who have contributed to its preparation.



The Foreign Minister remarked that the opening session will feature speeches by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, followed by a plenary debate for which more than 90 speakers have already confirmed their presence.



Rodríguez Parrilla pointed out that a final declaration will be adopted after its approval by the ambassadors of the Group.