More representatives confirm their attendance to G-77+China Summit





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 13 (ACN) The Cuban Foreign Ministry reported today that China and Seychelles will have high-level representatives in the G77+China Summit, to be held in this city on September 15 and 16, organized by Cuba in its capacity as president pro tempore of the group on the theme "Current development challenges: the role of science, technology and innovation".



Wavel Ramkalawan, president of Seychelles; Li Xi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and special representative of President Xi Jinping; João Lourenço, president of Angola; and the Prime Ministers of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, and of Djibouti, Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed, will take part in the conference.



The presidents of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Honduras, Bolivia, Sri Lanka, Mozambique and Laos will also attend, as will UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.



In announcing the event, President Miguel Díaz-Canel said that the Summit will contribute to strengthen unity and to promote joint practical actions to cope effectively with the challenges facing today’s world.



As President of the G-77 since January, Cuba's priority has been to foster international solidarity and cooperation in support of post-pandemic recovery efforts in developing countries.