Cuba Congratulates Brazil on its Independence Day





Havana, Sept 7 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez congratulated the people and government of Brazil on their Independence Day.



On his X account, the head of state recalled the 201st anniversary of the Cry of Ipiranga, a historic event which was considered Brazil’s Declaration of Independence.



Also on the same social media platform, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez recalled the historic date which marked the birth of Brazil as an independent nation; he also extended warm congratulations to the people and government of the South American country and ratified Cuba’s willingness to further strength bilateral historic bonds of friendship.