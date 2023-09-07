All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
07
September

Cuba Congratulates Eswatini on its Independence Day



 Havana, Sept 6 (ACN) Cuba’s Foreign Ministry congratulated the people and government of the Kingdom of Eswatini on the 55th anniversary of their independence.

On its X account, the Foreign Ministry ratified the Cuban government’s willingness to keep strengthening bilateral relations of friendship and cooperation.

Eswatini is a small state located between South Africa and Mozambique, in southern Africa and is home to over one million inhabitants.

The African nation reached independence from the British Crown on September 6, 1968 and in 2018 it changed its name from Kingdom of Swaziland to Kingdom of Eswatini.

