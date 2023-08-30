All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba Calls for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons



Havana, Aug 29 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez called for the cease of all tests of nuclear weapons in the context of International Day against Nuclear Tests.

On his X account, Minister Rodriguez reiterated his country’s firm commitment to nuclear disarmament.

Cuba was the fifth country in the world to ratify the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), adopted by 122 members of the United Nations at its General Assembly in 2017.

In 2009, the UN body unanimously passed resolution 64/35 establishing August 29 as International Day against Nuclear Tests.

