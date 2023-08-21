Sri Lankan president invited to summit in Cuba, local media highlight





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 20 (ACN) Sri Lankan media outlets highlighted the invitation that Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel sent to his counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe to attend the upcoming Summit of the G77+China in Havana.



Various online news sites reproduced the message that Cuban ambassador Andres Marcelo Gonzalez delivered to the Sri Lankan leader with a view to the meeting, scheduled to take place on September 15 and 16.



Convened by the Cuban leader in his capacity as pro tempore president of the group, the Summit will favor joint work for unity among the countries of the South in order to cope with present and future challenges, according to recent statements by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez.



The Member States will also seek consensus on the need for a new international economic order and discuss current challenges facing development, with emphasis on the role of science, technology and innovation and on the fact that many scientific and technological advances remain inaccessible to a large part of humanity.