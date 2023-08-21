Cuban President pays official visit to Angola





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 20 (ACN) As part of a tour around several African nations, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel arrived in Angola, where he was received by Angolan Foreign Minister Téte António and the Cuban ambassador Esther Armenteros, among other officials.



During his stay in Luanda, the Díaz-Canel will meet with his counterpart João Lourenço and will address the Angolan National Assembly.



Cuba and Angola maintain historic ties of friendship and solidarity, forged in joint struggles to preserve Angolan independence and in their mutual support in various fields.



In 1975, Cuba assisted the forces of the governmental Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), led by Agostino Neto, with around 300,000 soldiers, of whom 2,085 were killed in action and 204 died while performing civilian duties.



More than 2,000 Cuban aid workers are currently deployed in Angola who provided professional services in fields such as health, higher education, defense, energy, industry, internal order, and water resource development.