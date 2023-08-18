Cuba ratifies solidarity with the cause of the Palestinian people

HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 18 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, ratified Cuba's solidarity and commitment to the cause of the Palestinian people.
As reported on Twitter, during a telephone conversation with Riyad Al-Maliki, foreign minister of Palestine, he exchanged on international agenda issues of mutual interest.
In different international scenarios, Cuban authorities have reaffirmed their position to support a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the conflict, which guarantees the Palestinians to exercise their inalienable right to peace and self-determination.
The Caribbean nation advocates the need to contribute to the construction of a Palestinian State within the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and which guarantees the right of return of refugees.
