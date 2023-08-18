All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
21
August Monday

Cuba condemns terrorist attack in Iran



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 18 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack perpetrated against the sacred shrine of Shah Cheragh, in the city of Shiraz, Iran.

The Cuban foreign minister sent condolences to the families and relatives of the victims on Twitter.

He also reiterated that Cuba rejects terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

At least one dead and seven wounded was the result of a terrorist attack on Sunday at an important shrine in the Iranian city of Shiraz, in the south of the country, when two shooters entered the building and began shooting at the worshippers.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News