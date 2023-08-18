Cuba condemns terrorist attack in Iran





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 18 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack perpetrated against the sacred shrine of Shah Cheragh, in the city of Shiraz, Iran.



The Cuban foreign minister sent condolences to the families and relatives of the victims on Twitter.



He also reiterated that Cuba rejects terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.



At least one dead and seven wounded was the result of a terrorist attack on Sunday at an important shrine in the Iranian city of Shiraz, in the south of the country, when two shooters entered the building and began shooting at the worshippers.