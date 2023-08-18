Cuba mourns loss of life in road accident in Bolivia





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 18 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, mourned today the loss of human lives in the tragic accident that occurred on the route between Cochabamba and Santa Cruz, in Bolivia.



On Twitter, Cuban diplomat sent his condolences to the people and government of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, which he extended to the families and friends of the victims.



At least 19 people died and 24 were injured on Wednesday in a road accident in Bolivia when a bus veered to the side of the road and overturned.