Marrero Cruz receives president of Muthu hotel chain





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 16 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz received Nesamani Maran Muthu, president of the MGM Muthu Hotels chain, which already has more than 7,000 rooms in the island.



The Cuban official remarked on Twitter that the visitor stated his intention to expand the number of hotels in Cuba and invest in the building of a water park.



Established in 1963, the MGM group currently owns more than 50 hotels and resorts in Portugal, Spain, Scotland, England, Cuba, France, Kenya and India.



MGM Muthu Hotels & Resorts was the first Indian chain to do business in Cuba, six years ago. Among its pioneering facilities is the Grand Muthu Rainbow Hotel—based in the province of Ciego de Ávila’s Cayo Guillermo—the first LGBTIQ+ hotel in the country.