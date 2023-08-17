Cuba and Brazil reassert willingness to strengthen bilateral ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 16 (ACN) Cuba and Brazil reaffirmed today their will to make the most of the existing potential to strengthen bilateral relations, according to Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.



The Cuban official met Wednesday with Celso Amorim, who served twice as Minister of Foreign Affairs and once as Minister of Defense.



Under Luis Inácio Lula da Silva's third term in office, started this year, Amorim was appointed Chief Advisor of the President of Brazil.